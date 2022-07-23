Peace Church Hosts All-Women Made Craft Fair

DULUTH, Minn. — An all-women made craft fair attracted women from across the Northland Saturday at Peace Church in Duluth.

Roughly two dozen women set up booths with all kinds of personalized creations like soaps, paintings and even cartoon art.

Duluth native Wendy Grethen is behind the craft fair and puts them on five times a year.

“I like the aspect of people finding unique items, supporting local artists, and having a way that when they take something home. They know who made it,” Grethen said.

The next women-themed craft fair is happening Nov. 5.