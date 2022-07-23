UPDATE: Fatal Crash After SUV Strikes Manlift on Blatnik Bridge, Forces Lane Closures

UPDATE (July 23, 7 a.m.) – The Minnesota State Patrol has provided more information into Friday evening’s accident on the Blatnik Bridge.

On their website, they have labeled it a fatal incident.

They say a Ford Expedition was traveling from Superior to Duluth when it lost control. It struck the median wall, then over-corrected and struck a piece of construction equipment.

The accident did involve someone not wearing their seatbelt.

Northbound lanes on the bridge were closed for over 4 hours as emergency responders and law enforcement were at the scene.

We are expected to learn more about those inside the vehicle later this Saturday.

ORIGINAL POST:

SUPERIOR, Wis. – An accident forced the Blatnik Bridge to close its northbound lanes of traffic Friday evening.

Minnesota State Patrol says it took place around 7:49 p.m. on the northbound lanes, when a white SUV struck a manlift.

The crane was on the bridge as part of construction work taking place on the bridge this summer. Traffic had been reduced to one lane in each direction.

A video sent to Fox 21 from Kristen Baumgarten, who was in a boat underneath the bridge, shows emergency responders on the scene assisting those in the vehicle.

Minnesota DOT cameras also captured images of the accident scene, showing the SUV struck the crane head-on.

We have reached out to Minnesota State Patrol for more information regarding the accident.

This is a developing news story. It will be edited as new information becomes available.