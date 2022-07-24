Painters Get Outside For the Plein Air Workshop

DULUTH, Minn.– Aspiring artists met up today behind the Great Lakes Academy of Fine Art. To learn how to paint trees.

Outdoor Painters of Minnesota hosted paint-outs around Duluth this weekend. Wanting to help create a meaningful and educational experience for artists.

From painters who are just starting out, to professionals, organizers are excited to represent artists no matter their experience.

“What we can all do is learn about certain kinds of subject matter in painting, and in Minnesota we have a lot of trees. We have a diversity of trees, and we are here to better understand their structure and form so that no matter where we are in our painting journey, we will come away with a better understanding of our subject matter,” Outdoor Painters of Minnesota Events Director, Allison Eklund, said.

Outdoor Painters of Minnesota are always welcoming new members. If you are interested in signing up, you can go to OutdoorPainterofMinnesota.org