Second Ever SubSuperior Festival Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn.– The second annual SubSuperior Underwater Music and Art Festival kicked off today with a beach clean up.

The experimental festival hosted by The Embassy, a local art group in Duluth. Focuses on creating a closer relationship with Lake Superior. Using music, art, and other creative forms.

Festival organizers hope to inspire, educate, and help the community show their love for the great lake.

“Most residents of the area, and visitors, realize how lucky we are to live in this place, and what a unique spot it is. So just fostering that appreciation and anything that follows from that, and anything that follows is going to be a positive thing,” Embassy Ambassador, Troy Rogers, said.

SubSuperior is a free festival, and open to the public. They do always appreciate donations.