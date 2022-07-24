What You Can Do to Save a Furry Friend

DULUTH, Minn.– Everyone is feeling the affects of inflation in all aspects of their lives, especially in the ability to care for our pets.

Animal shelters have been seeing an increase in surrenders, and they are working effortlessly to get their furry friends into safe homes.

One foster program in Duluth, PJ’s Rescue, is always seeking help for foster programs.

“They’re the most important. Everybody thanks us for saving them, but really we couldn’t save any without our fosters,” President of PJ’s Rescue, Tina Marcella, said.

The process may seem intimidating, but one foster parent believes its a rewarding experience, and anyone can do it. It’s all about being patient with your animal, and showing them the love they deserve.

“Anyone who loves dogs can foster a dog. It’s patience and time. They take care of the food, they take care of the vetting, which is why we are fundraising most of the time, is for these things. But really you just need time and patience and a place for them to sleep,” Foster Mom, Maggie Nylund, said

The process of becoming a foster parent is quite easy. You find a shelter or rescue program near you, and sign an application form.

They will come and check out your home to make sure it’s safe for the pet, and if they accept, that’s when you can start fostering dogs.

“It’s been a really positive experience. Things haven’t always turned out perfectly but the dogs have always found really good homes, and they’re just really fun to have in my house, and play with, and take care of,” Maggie said.

Most foster homes last for about 1-2 months. Foster families say it can be hard to let go of your foster pet, but it is always worth it to save a life.

Being able to watch them find a permanent family is priceless, and makes the whole process worth it.

“I mean you fall in love with the dogs, they fall in love with you, your dogs fall in love with them. But eventually they go to a good house, and you see them throughout life. Like we still see our first foster Bruce,” said Maggie.

If you are wanting to help PJ’s Rescue, by fostering or donating, you can visit their Facebook page.