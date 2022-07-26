Chief Meteorologist – Full Time

KQDS TV–FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, Minnesota is looking for a Chief Meteorologist.

This is not the market for you if you like boring, predictable weather. We are located on the shores of beautiful Lake Superior. But the lake wreaks havoc on the best of forecasting models!

Must enjoy four seasons, all forms of precipitation, and a challenging geography with a variety of micro-climates. Our huge coverage area stretches over three states–presenting a nice forecasting challenge.

You will deliver weather forecasts as part of our weekday evening newscast team, lead our weather team, and pitch-in and help with other shifts as needed. You will also get the chance to do live shots and field reports.

The ideal candidate has experience working as a television meteorologist, and a related college degree.

Knowledge of WSI Max weather systems and AMS Certification would be a big plus. Please send links of your work and applicable application materials to sgoodspeed@kqdsfox21.tv.

