DPD Deputy Chief Laura Marquardt To Serve As Interim Chief

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department will be led by a woman

for the first time in its history starting August 1.

Mayor Emily Larson has appointed Deputy Chief Laura Marquardt to fill the position Chief Mike Tusken will retire from at the end of July.

Marquardt has been with the Duluth Police Department for 27 years. Her most recent role is overseeing the Administrative Division.

“I am honored to be asked to serve in this capacity and to lead this department as we transition to hiring a new Police Chief,” says Marquardt. “This department is overflowing with talented and dedicated individuals who serve our community every single day. I am incredibly grateful to be part of this innovative and collaborative team for the last 27 years. I am now humbled and excited to lead DPD in the way in which we are known: with compassion, trust, and respect for all who call Duluth home.”

“My thanks to Laura Marquardt for fulfilling this role,” says Mayor Emily Larson. “I have gotten to know Laura over the years. I value her ability to quickly step into this interim role at a time of importance to the Department and the City. As the hiring process unfolds I know we are in good hands.”

Marquardt will remain as interim chief until a permanent chief is hired.