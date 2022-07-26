Fierce Hearts: Art by Animals Exhibit Open

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday was the opening day for the Fierce Hearts: Art by Animals exhibit at the St. Louis County Depot.

The exhibit is made up of art created by the animals of Lake Superior Zoo, from Oscar the corn snake to Tundra the brown bear. Art is used as an enrichment activity for the animals and this is the first time their art has ever been exhibited outside of the zoo.

The pieces are available for purchase and all of the money raised will go toward conservation and animal care at the zoo.

“It feels really good to bring the zoo to downtown Duluth. We know that there’s going to be a lot of tourists coming through the area with Thomas coming up and we’re just excited for the opportunity to be able to share the zoo with everyone we can,” Lake Superior Zoo Chief Executive Officer, Haley Hedstrom said.

The exhibit at the St. Louis County Depot will be open until August 13th.