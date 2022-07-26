Lynx-Timberwolves Basketball Camp Back in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lynx and Timberwolves youth basketball camp has returned to Duluth for the first time post-pandemic to spread knowledge and skills on the court, but also share some life lessons that are bigger than basketball.

“It goes back to the roots of basketball. I remember as a kid, where it started for me is the camps and I believe that’s the big foundation of it, that’s where I found my love of the game and it has to be more than basketball too and that’s what we try to do, life lessons, the basketball side of it is just an added piece to it so, it’s much more than basketball. Basketball is just an extra piece,” says the basketball academy manager DJ Peterson.

Organizers say, what sets this camp apart is the focus on different themes day to day with the hopes to build better individuals through the game.

“Every camp I go to, it’s just nice seeing kids go home every week knowing that they’re having a better time, they love the game of basketball more than when they first came. Especially those kids that have just grown as a person throughout the camp, it’s just so rewarding to see that stuff week after week,” says camp instructor Zak Jourdean.

The camp is hosted by the Timberwolves and Lynx basketball academy out of the cities, the camp will wrap up tomorrow.