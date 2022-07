Northland Volunteers Needed For ‘Lasagna Love’ Meal Delivery Program

DULUTH, Minn. — Volunteer chefs are wanted across the Northland as part of the Lasagna Love meal delivery program.

Lasagna Love is a nationwide community impact movement connecting neighbors with neighbors through platters of lasagna.

The all-volunteer run program is all about feeding families in need, spreading kindness and strengthening communities.

For more on how to volunteer, click here.