Rally Cars Visit the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend the Minnesota Car Enthusiast Club held its rally of 10,000 Lakes.

There were more than a hundred rally cars in attendance and afterward a parade of them parked up on the DECC ramp for an impromptu show of their own.

The car owners wanted a unique space to put their cars while they had dinner at the DECC, and the ramp seemed to be the place to go with the views it has to offer.

“I could see this space becoming more because you have some kind of fun views from it, this might be fun to do an impromptu drive in, I could see it and we have a very creative staff. So, I guess you’ll have to wait and see,” DECC Communications Director, Lucie Amundsen says.

The DECC is getting ready for some big musical acts too, REO Speedwagon and Styx are performing on September 3rd.