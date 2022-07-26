Superior Observes ADA Anniversary With Showcase of Resources

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior recognized the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a mini expo at Center City Park.

Around a half-dozen organizations were on hand to showcase their services that help people with disabilities live a more normal life.

The event was hosted by the city and indiGO Wisconsin. Formerly known as North Country Independent Living, they provide equipment and assistance throughout eight counties in northwest Wisconsin.

“We’re a resource agency,” says Jill Nyberg, Executive Director for indiGO Wisconsin. “So you can call us. We don’t even need to take your name or any information. We’re really an intrusive organization to call, and we can give you resources. We have resources ourselves, and then we can connect you to these wonderful resources that exist in our community as well.”

Nyberg is hopeful this event will be a suitable replacement to the empowerment expo that took place in the past, but ended when the pandemic hit. “Back last fall we started talking about what can we do. So I thought let’s put together a smaller version of an expo.

“It’s July, we’re going to pray that we don’t have rain, invite all of our local service providers to come together, see if we can get a food truck here perhaps, and celebrate, and really make this then the groundbreaking year for the event, and see how we can grow it in years to come.”

They will be hosting a ribbon cutting and open house at their new location on Tower Avenue and North 29th Street July 27 from noon to 4.