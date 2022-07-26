Superior Police Sergeant Appears in Court for First Time since Bail Release

SUPERIOR, WI. — Superior Police Sergeant Greg Swanson, who was charged with Homicide by Intoxicated use of a Vehicle, appeared in court today after his release last week on 15-thousand dollar cash bail.

Swanson and his attorney Chris Gramstrup appeared in-person. While the state prosecutor and Douglas County judge appeared on zoom.

Both attorneys asked the judge to push the preliminary hearing out three to four weeks.

The prosecutor says she needs more time to collect information and medical records. She also says she anticipates an additional homicide charge against Swanson in the future.

The preliminary hearing for the case will be on august 24th at 10:30 am.