Two Duluth Residents Injured After Tire Crashed Into Vehicle

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people were injured in West Duluth when a car tire came loose and crashed into their vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The patrol says the incident happened Monday afternoon when a car traveling northbound on Interstate 35 near 40th Avenue West suddenly lost a tire.

The tire then bounced over the concrete center median and into the southbound lanes. A car going southbound was struck by the oncoming tire.

A woman, 69 years-old, and a man, 75, were taken to a Duluth hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.