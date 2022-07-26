Two Overdose Incidents in Duluth Today: One Resulting in Death

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police Department reports that two overdose incidents took place in the Lakeside Neighborhood resulting in one death.

The DPD says the incident occurred this morning on 54th Avenue and Glenwood street.

Officers report arriving on scene and administering Narcan to the first individual. The individual was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

DPD says another individual was on-scene also experiencing an apparent overdose. Officers administered Narcan, but had no success.

The individual was a 20 year old man from Cloquet who was pronounced dead on scene by Mayo Clinic.