101st Year of the South St. Louis County Fair

PROCTOR, Minn.– The South St. Louis County Fair was celebrating its 101st year in Proctor.

It was the first day of the five day fair. Attracting hundreds of people across the northland.

Food trucks, bouncy houses, and even a new petting zoo, are all part of the fun. Organizers says planning the fair takes a lot of work, but it’s all worth it.

“We plan this, it takes us a year, a whole year to plan things. To get things to come together. It’s basically for the kids, for the community to come together. It’s worth it when the kids are smiling and they’re having fun, and you can see they’re having fun. It makes a whole year worth what you’ve done, worth it,” Director on Fair Board, Brenda Hallfrisch, said.

The fair has also added a circus to the lineup. Happening a few times every day throughout the fair.