Cloquet: Apparent Overdose Caused Death Of 16 Year-Old Boy

CLOQUET, Minn. — A teenage boy is dead due to an apparent overdose in Cloquet, according to the Cloquet Police Department.

The CPD says officials responded Wednesday to report of an apparent overdose at a house on Loop Drive involving a 16 year-old boy.

Officials say the boy was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The exact cause of death is unknown at his time. This is an ongoing investigation.

This incident comes a day after two overdoses occurred in Duluth.