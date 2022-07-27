Duluthian From Ukraine Prepares For Another Aid Trip To War-Torn Country, Needs Donations

DULUTH, Minn. – Bogdana Krivogorsky, a Duluthian who was born and raised in Ukraine, talked to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger on the morning show Wednesday about her recent trips to the Poland-Ukraine border to bring all types of medical supplies to the war-torn country.

Krivogorsky is planning more visits and is always looking for donations to help her access and gather medical supplies and even toys for kids in small cities in Ukraine.

If you’d like to donate, contact her on Facebook, Paypal to krivogorsky@gmail.com, Venmo @krivogorsky or go through the Chance4Kids.org website.

For a previous story on Krivogorsky’s mission, click here.

Part 1:

Part 2: