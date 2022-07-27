Five UMD Women’s Hockey Players Invited to USA Hockey National Festival

The camp takes place in Buffalo, New York from August 8-13.

DULUTH, Minn.- Five current and former UMD women’s hockey players have been invited to the USA Hockey National Festival coming up in August.

Senior center Gabbie Hughes and junior forward Clara Van Wieren have made the roster along with recent graduates Anna Klein, Sydney Brodt and Maddie Rooney.

The 2022 U.S. Women’s National Team and Collegiate Select teams will be finalized at the conclusion of the camp that takes place August 8-13 in Buffalo, New York.