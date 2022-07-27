Huskies Bats are Quiet in Sweep by Express

The Huskies will hit the road Thursday to open a series with the Bismarck Larks.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies hosted the division leading Eau Claire Express Wednesday for a doubleheader at Wade Stadium.

In Game One the Eau Claire’s bats erupted, tallying 12 runs on 17 hits taking the first game 12-4.

Then in Game Two the Huskies were kept off the board until the seventh, however that rally would fall short as the Express earns the sweep winning 9-5.

