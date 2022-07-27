Pilot Company goMARTI to Bring Driverless Cars To Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.–Self-driving cars will be coming to the Northland soon.

Multiple driverless cars, using state-of-the-art technology, are coming to Grand Rapids on July 29 and August 5.

Launching in September is a pilot company called goMARTI that specializes in free, on demand rides for those needing it. Although considered driverless, there will always be an operator on board making sure everything is working.

Grand Rapids will receive the first commercial launch of a Toyota Sienna. The city’s purpose in partnering with goMARTI for this project is to ensure safe, accessible transportation options for it’s residents.

To learn more about the project you can attend one of the upcoming community events where a goMARTI vehicle will be present:

-July 29-31: Grand Rapids, “Weekend of Wheels”

-August 5-7,: Grand Rapids, “Tall Timber Days”