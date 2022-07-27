Sidewalk Sales Brings Storefronts to the Streets of Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. — You may have shopped Duluth’s Sidewalk Days a few weeks ago, but if you cross the bridge this week, Superior businesses are taking to the streets.

People can stop, shop, and stroll through Superior’s Sidewalk Sales. The event is put-on by the Superior Business Improvement District.

It features more than 20 local businesses, offering discounts, specials, and sales to customers.

Last year, Sidewalk Sales returned to the community after cancellations during the pandemic. This year, local shops are hopeful for an ever bigger turnout.

Employee of Twisted Pastries Coffeehouse, Tracy Drake, said, “oh it’s so much fun. We’ve already had people come out, sit down, have a cup of coffee, and we chatted.”

Drake went on to say, “In our downtown area we have a lot of vacant storefronts, and we have a lot of businesses. People don’t know about us. We’re kind of quiet, on the quiet side of the Twin ports.”

Twisted Pastries Coffeehouse is offering samples of hot coffee, iced tea, and indoor sales as well.

If you weren’t able to get downtown today, Superior’s Sidewalk Sales will continue through Friday.