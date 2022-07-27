Woman In Hospital After Hit And Run, DPD Asking For The Public’s Help

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run.

Around 10:15 Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to West 5th Street and Highway 23 area after receiving a report of a 66 year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle, according to a press release.

Officers say witnesses were helping her before she was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries from the accident.

DPD says to be on the lookout for a red or maroon 2017 Kia Sportage.

Anyone with information on where the Kia is located is encouraged to call the DPD’s Traffic Division at (218)-730-5637.