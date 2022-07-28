Bowfest Kicks Off

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Archers have their targets in sight for Bowfest over at Mont Du Lac resort in Superior.

Running through Sunday, this event brings out thousands of people. To enjoy the worlds largest 3D outdoor archery range, music festival, food trucks, and a whole lot more, for all ages.

“It’s a busy event and we also have a ton of local community that comes out just to watch the concerts. You don’t have to be an archer. It’s what the event started as, but it’s just a big community, fun event,” Facility manager, Mike Ohara, said.

Bowfest is happy to bring back Hairball this year. So those who missed then in Fourthfest can still catch them