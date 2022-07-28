Coffee Conversation: Preview of TORI Finnish Marketplace & Music Fest

DULUTH, Minn. — The TORI Finnish Market will showcase local artists, merchants, and demonstrations.

5 local bands and solo musicians will play continuous music all day long.

The event is FREE and there is parking on site.

It will take place Saturday, August 13 from 10am-5pm at the Finland Heritage Site in Finland, MN.

For more information, click here.

Event organizers joined us in-studio to talk about the event.

John Agacki live in-studio. He will be one of the 5 artists at the event.