Essentia Health Partners With Local Colleges To Invest In Nurses Future

DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health announced on Thursday it is partnering up with local colleges to invest in the future of nursing at it’s facility.

The Academic Practice Partnerships are with Northwood Technical College, the College of St. Scholastica, Lake Superior College, and Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, all in the Northland.

The purpose of these partnerships is to provide opportunities for collaboration, advance knowledge, address problems, create innovative practice environments, and address workforce needs.

These partnerships can help Essentia achieve Magnet Nursing Designation, which is the highest credentialing for nursing facilities in the U.S.

Essentia’s chief nursing officer said, “To guarantee that the upcoming generation of nurses thrives in the current health care workforce, we are honored to partner with all these schools.” “These interactions with faculty members and relationships with nursing students will support our Magnet Nursing journey and help ensure our facilities hire qualified nursing students which leads to excellence in patient care and outcomes.”