Minnesota Power And Great River Energy Team Up To Build Transmission Line

MINNESOTA — A new transmission power line will be built between northern and central Minnesota.

Minnesota Power and Great River Energy announced their plans to build a 150-mile power line.

The line will begin near Beck, Minnesota, then make its way all the way up to more northern parts of the state.

The purpose of this project is to support grid reliability in the upper Midwest region.

This project is the first phase of the region’s grid operators Long Range Transmission Plan.

Below is a map of where the project will be.