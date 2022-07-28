Son Accused Of Killing Father In Aitkin County

FLEMING, Minn. — A man is dead in Aitkin County, and his own son is accused of the crime, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office said the body of Daniel Bzdok, 62, of Buffalo, Minnesota was found in his cabin in Fleming Township Wednesday during a welfare check by deputies.

Bzdok had a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Authorities said Bzdok and his 24-year-old son went to the cabin last Friday.

The son is now under arrest pending formal charges.