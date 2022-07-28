Two Harbor Brings Festival of Sail to Their Shores

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– The Festival of Sail, full of historic tall ships. Is coming back to the northland. This time up the Northshore in Two Harbors.

For the first time, the small town of 3,500 people. Is making massive preparations for all the fun, but also an influx of thousands of spectators. Likely to double the city’s population for three days.

“The number of people coming to our community, along with the parking and the traffic. We really have tried to keep the best interest of the city of Two Harbors in mind. A lot of difficult decisions have been made on parking and traffic,” Two Harbors Chief of Police, Rick Hogenson, said.

Two Harbors city officials, alongside the United States Coast Guard. Are working together to make sure the event that’s expected to attract roughly 6,000 people a day, goes smoothly.

“Public safety for us has been number one, and we will adapt, we will be flexible, and we will make the changes necessary that we have to. To make this a safe and successful event,” Rick said.

The Festival of Sail brings in some of the biggest, oldest, and best ships in the world.

It’s been a staple in Duluth for years, but got sidelined this year, with Seawall Reconstruction delayed behind the DECC. But Duluth’s loss, is Two Harbors gain.

“I mean, Duluth is cool. Duluth certainly has its attractions, but there’s a lot of charm to this community,” Festival of Sail executive director, Craig Samborgski, said.

“The space, Agate Bay, is hard to describe other that it’s just stunning and beautiful. And I am so excited to see those ships pull into that port. I think it’s going to be a gorgeous setting,” Craig said.