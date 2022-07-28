UMD’s Elizabeth Giguere Signs on with Boston Pride

Giguere ranks sixth in all-time scoring in Division I history.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 2020 Patty Kazmaier award winner Elizabeth Giguere has signed on with the women’s professional hockey franchise the Boston Pride, with a one year contract for the 2022-23 season.

In the past five seasons, Giguere has been a national sensation, dominating the collegiate hockey scene. During her time with Clarkson University she broke the school scoring record as a freshman with 71 points in 41 games. In her fifth year playing Giguere transferred to UMD where she posted 62 points in 40 games, leading the team in scoring, also helping to make a run to the Frozen Four finals.

Giguere with an outstanding offensive career on the ice ranking sixth in all-time scoring in division I history with 295 goals in 177 games.