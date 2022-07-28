Ursa Minor Taps into Solar Energy

DULUTH, Minn. – Solar energy and beer are colliding in a good way at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The brewery has installed a 24.8 kilowatt solar panel system on the roof.

It’s part of the company’s effort to prioritize going green. We’re told beer is a very energy intensive product to produce, so the system doesn’t cover all of Ursa’s energy use, but it does cover a significant portion.

Ursa Minor tells us it’s the first brewery in Duluth to do this and they hope to add more energy efficient systems in the future like passive water heaters.

“It feels awesome to know that we’re saving energy and feeding back to the grid and even though it’s not as much as we would love, we’d love to be 100 percent green energy. But, you know you have to start somewhere and I think that’s the point is just you have to start to be able to get where you want to go,” Ursa Minor Brewing Owner, Ben Hugus says.

Ursa Minor is one of a hundred Minnesota brewers that’ll be at All Pints North festival this Saturday at Bayfront Park serving up samples on its new party barge pontoon.