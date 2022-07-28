Update: Vehicle Found, Driver Identified In Serious Hit-And-Run With Pedestrian

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says investigators have located the vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run of a pedestrian, and the driver of that vehicle has been identified.

The 66-year-old woman who was struck remained in critical condition Wednesday night, according to authorities.

There were no arrests as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her, her family, and her friends,” the department said in a statement.

The hit-and-run was reported around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the areas of West 5th Street and Highway 23.

The investigation is ongoing.

