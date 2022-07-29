Backyard Bash Comes Roaring Back

DULUTH, Minn.– It was a beautiful day at the Lake Superior Zoo for the annual Backyard Bash fundraising event.

A line was out the door to get inside for live music, yard games, train rides, and more. It brings the fun, all while raising money for the animals at the zoo.

“It’s just exciting to see the support form the community and know that people are here not only to support the animals, but our mission. So, it’s bringing that action towards conservation both here in Minnesota, and around the world. We have endangered species, we have rescue animals, and more. So, it’s exciting to see that support coming from our members and community,” Lake Superior Zoo CEO, Haley Hedstrom, said.

The zoo’s summer events aren’t over quite yet. A Sunset Safari afterhours event is coming up next month.