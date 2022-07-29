Books and Baseball Returns to Wade Stadium

Books and Baseball will begin at 1:15 PM at Wade Stadium with countless activities leading up the Huskies game against the Mudpuppies at 3:05 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The fifth annual Books and Baseball game is back this weekend at Wade Stadium just before the Huskies game. Kids will have the chance to participate in fun activities including story time with some of the Huskies players. The library says this event is a good way to keep kids engaged in education throughout the summer.

“We want to combat the summer slide when students are no longer in school maybe some of their reading skills are wane or fall a little bit behind from where they were in school so between partnerships with Duluth Public Library and the Huskies and the summer reading program we’re trying to encourage kids to keep those skills, keep entertaining themselves, keep learning through the summer by reading about things they find fun and passionate, like baseball,” says Duluth Public Library’s executive director Erin Kreeger.

The event will also feature a very special Duluth Public Library mascot reveal.

We’re going to be launching our community naming process for the brand new Library Lynx mascot, if you want to submit a name suggestion for the Library Lynx, come to Books and Baseball and fill out a form, but if you don’t make it to books and baseball just stop by one of your library branches and they’ll have a form for you to submit your name suggestion for the Library Lynx,” says Kreeger.

Books and Baseball will begin at 1:15 PM at Wade Stadium with countless activities leading up the Huskies game against the Mudpuppies at 3:05 PM.