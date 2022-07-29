CASDA’s 10th Annual Golf Scramble

SUPERIOR, Wis. – CASDA hit the Nemadji Golf Course Friday in Superior as part of its 10th annual golf scramble fundraiser.

29 teams helped raise money for CASDA’s mission to provide supportive services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in the Twin Ports area. The event was also a way to build awareness for the organization which offers outreach services like children and legal programs as well as a 24 hour help line.

“We cannot solely end domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse being one organization full of staff. We need our community to step up up and stand behind us to say this isn’t okay. And, that’s what I’ve seen on my 30 years is that its continued to grow with people standing behind us saying, yes you’re right we don’t want this to happen to our families,” CASDA Executive Director, Kelly Burger says.

CASDA’s biggest fundraiser of the year, their New Years Even gala will be back in person this year after being virtual the past few years.