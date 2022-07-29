Duluth Resident, Ukrainian Native Prepares For Third Trip to Country To Deliver Supplies, Donations

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth resident is preparing to take her third trip to Ukraine since Russia began their invasion.

Her goal is to help the country she was born and raised in remain resilient.

For Bogdana Krivogorsky, the actions taken by the forces led by Russian President Vladimir Putin have been hard to watch. “It is mind boggling that in the 21st century that we have to result to this that there is some bully.”

Once fighting began, she knew she needed to help. Her focus started with gathering extra medical supplies from the Twin Cities area, such as IVs, syringes, and gauze, and deliver them herself to locations in Ukraine.

So far Krivogorsky has collected tens of thousands of pounds of items for her first two trips. “There’s some surplus, or some of the stuff that they don’t kneed or were ordered wrong, that gets deposited in special warehouses.”

During her first trip, she got connected to an orphanage that was in need of supplies. That led to the creation of Chance 4 Kids, which is collecting money to pay for everyday needs.

“They need plates, bowls, forks, spoons, cups; stuff for the cupboards,” says Krivogorsky. So the stuff that the orphanage was never able to get because they were hidden.”

One part of her visits that has struck with Krivogorsky is the will of the Ukrainian people to resist the invasion and fight back. “I’ve met a lot of people who are such fighters, who have such a fighting spirit.”

Even when fighting ends, Krivogorsky says her efforts will continue to help her native country recover.

