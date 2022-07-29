Essentia Health Closing Patient Drop Off/Pick Up Till Late September

DULUTH, Minn. — As construction work on Vision Northland gets closer to completion, it will be tougher to get into Essentia Health’s Duluth Clinic Second Street Building over the next two months.

Starting August 1, the patient drop-off off Second Street will close through late September.

New drop off locations will be set up along Second Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue East, in front on the burn center and rehab center.

Essentia Health is asking people to plan for extra time and arrive early for appointments when visiting their downtown Duluth campus.