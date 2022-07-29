Officers Injured During Arrest Of Barricaded Burglar In Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. – There were scary moments Friday for a homeowner in the city of Virginia after an unknown man was found barricaded in their basement-garage area.

The call for help came in around 10 a.m. on the 300 block of 1st Street North.

Virginia police and St. Louis County deputies were called in.

The suspect would not comply with officers to get out.

In the process, a deputy and three Virginia police officer suffered minor injuries.

A K9, Taser and less lethal methods were deployed for a successful arrest.

The suspect is facing preliminary charges of assault, burglary and threats.