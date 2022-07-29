St. Luke’s Encourages Scheduling Sports Physicals Sooner than Later

Call and make an appointment at any St. Luke's clinic before summer ends.

DULUTH, Minn.- Fall sports are just around the corner and St. Luke’s is reminding athletes to get ahead of the game and get their sports physicals.

Physicals are required by Minnesota and Wisconsin high schools prior to tryouts and are to be updated every three years.

“The purpose of the physicals are to screen for conditions that may affect your performance but also your overall health. Doing sports puts a physical demand on the body, particularly the heart and the lungs, and if there are things that are not looked at before play, they could potentially lead to bad consequences of playing sports,” says St. Luke’s family practice doctor Dr. Addie Vittorio.

