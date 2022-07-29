Superior Little League Team Headed Back to States

The Superior 10U Little League team will travel to Wausau, representing district three in the state tournament beginning Sunday and running through August 5.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- For the second year in a row the Superior 10U Little League baseball team is headed off to the state tournament after taking the District 3 title on July 10th in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

On Friday, the team was set up on the corner of 21st and Hill Ave. in Superior handing out lemonade and cookies hoping for donations to help with the travel to the state tournament, that will take place in Wausau, Wisconsin this weekend.

Not their first appearance at the state level but the boys are hopeful they will bring home a big win.

“Maybe mercy some teams, get a few wins just having fun is the whole experience. It’s fun because you hit the ball and pitches are faster so you can hit it farther so, just have some fun, yeah kick some butt,” says Superior 10U player Jack Granlund.

