Two Duluth Groups Receive $600,000 Grants

NORTHERN, Minn. — 46 groups in Northern Counties and Tribal Nations were awarded grants from the Northland Foundation.

Small businesses, organizations, schools and native nations received grants this week. Totaling over $600,000 from April to June.

The largest multi-year grants were awarded to two organizations, at $150,000 each.

Chum Food and Shelter was one of the recipients. The grant will be used to help house and serve individuals that have experienced homelessness.

The Northspan Group was the other winner. The grant will help to support the welcoming of community initiatives in Northeast Minnesota sites.

If you’re interested in applying for the next quarterly grants, you have until October 1st to do so.

You can click here to apply.