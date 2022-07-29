UWS Receives 26,000 Grant from Focus on Energy Program

SUPERIOR, WI. — University of Wisconsin-Superior was one of 15 awarded grants from the ‘Focus on Energy’ program in Wisconsin.

The program works with businesses to reduce energy waste and become more energy efficient. UWS received the energy efficiency excellence award at $26,000.

The money helped them switch to LED lighting and add new controls in six campus buildings.

The university applied for the grant at the beginning of 2021 and the project was completed by fall of that year.

“Focus on energy they do great work. Any businesses, any individuals, can apply for any of their incentives. It’s just a great opportunity to get some money back from projects that you’re working on and being able to take that money and kind of pay it forward into other projects,” said UWS Director of Facilities, Dustin Johnson.

Johnson said that the school plans to work with focus on energy in the near future.

He says next steps at the UWS will be lighting and control upgrades, and a 440kW solar array project that they hope to complete by 2023.