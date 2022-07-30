Beautiful Weather Brings People Out to Support Local Vendors

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Barkers Island in Superior continued their farmers market on Saturday.

It has been a good year for the local vendors. And it continues to get better as the beautiful weather brings out dozens of people.

Some say, the fresh organic food and homemade art is what draws people in and keeps them coming back.

“They want to see what’s grown in this area, what’s available at the farmers market, and they always get a snack to take away with them. So that’s our favorite part, I have to say is seeing the people and the community support that we get here,” Barkers Island farmers market market manager, Sue Ann Dumke, said.

This farmers market continues every Saturday through the summer and into October.

If you need another option in Superior, the downtown farmers market runs Wednesdays from 11 to 2. They will continue through late October.