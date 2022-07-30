Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years.

Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon.

The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2 p.m.

Superior Fire Department says they worked with Public Works to keep the fire contained. As of 8 p.m. they were able to knock out the main portion of the fire, but crews were still working to get smoldering materials covered by sand.

The fire caused a large plume of smoke to develop. The good news is the direction of the wind pushed the smoke out over Lake Superior, meaning no air quality alerts or evacuations were needed for Wisconsin Point or city residents.

By the evening, smoke could still be seen blowing from the scene but far less than what could be seen when the fire first started.

No firefighters were injured while on scene. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire at Superior Landfill. Images: Liam Connor