No Wake Zones Lifted on Rainy Lake, Voyageurs National Park

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – The recovery from this year’s historic flooding in the Rainy Lake Basin continues in Koochiching County.

All No Wake zones that were placed in late May have been removed. They were first established within 300 feet of shorelines, then 500 feet, to limit potential damage to buildings and infrastructure along waterways.

Sheriff Perryn Hedlund says water levels have dropped faster than expected, allowing them to remove the No Wake zones a week early.

“Even though the No Wake Zone restriction is being lifted early due to rapidly declining lake levels, it will still be important for boaters to be respectful to property owners and be cautious of debris in the water,” says Sheriff Hedlund. “We will also begin placing rock markers this week as the water has declined enough for us to begin placing these buoys.”

A similar situation took place at Voyageurs National Park, where No Wake restrictions on Rainy Lake within the park were removed Friday. It also allowed them to place all hazard markers throughout the basin.

Park staff is encouraging boaters to reduce their wake when near any docks or infrastructure to minimize further challenges related to flood recovery.

Get the latest information on park closures due to flood recovery here.