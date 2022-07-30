Person in Custody After Three Hurt in Hit & Run Accident in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – One person is in custody after allegedly striking three people with a vehicle in downtown Duluth early Saturday morning.

Duluth Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 4th Street around 12:15 a.m. on July 30, 2022.

There they found three people with injuries. A 53-year-old man suffered a broken leg, a 41-year-old man suffered minor injuries, and a second 53-year-old man was also injured.

Thanks to witness statements, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies found the vehicle involved and the suspect at her home on the 3000 block of West Tisher Road.

The 29-year-old was taken to the county jail on possible assault and hit and run charges.

Fox 21 will not release her name, since she has not be officially charged.

This is the second hit-and-run accident to take place in Duluth this week. Back on Wednesday, a 77-year-old woman was responsible for striking a 68-year-old woman on Highway 23 near West 5th Street. The victim was in stable condition at last word, with possible charges pending.