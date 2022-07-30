Thousands Head to Bayfront For All Pints Northfest

DULUTH, Minn.– Sunny skies, beautiful sights, and cold beer brought out thousands of people to the 10th annual All Pints North Summer Brew Fest.

Over 100 vendors took part. With crowds swarming to Bayfront to enjoy their favorite brews with beer lovers from all over.

“It’s crazy to actually see this many people. It’s crazy to see this many breweries. Just because when we started this thing a decade ago, there was less than half of the breweries that we have now. So to see so many people come out and celebrate our membership and the work that they do and the beer that they make, its absolutely phenomenal,” Bob Galligan, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild director of government and industry relations, said.

The breweries enjoy this event because it shows off their brand, and their love for the craft.

“This is by far one of the favorite days of all the brewers in the state. Mostly because they get together and see each other, and celebrate each others work too. So to see the public do that as well, is fantastic,” said Bob.

Attendees got the chance to get out with their friends, and enjoy a cold one.

Even our very own Dan Hanger came out.

Meanwhile, breweries traveled from far and wide from across Minnesota to set up at Bayfront.

“I had to come out here. This is my first time in Duluth. This is a gorgeous area. There’s a beautiful view here. I mean this is just a great event, it’s amazing to see all the different breweries across the state out here,” Mankato Brewery’s brand ambassador, Brittany Collins, said.

Overall, beer is just something that brings people together.

“We are such a big community and we get together for these things, and it’s not just about sharing our beer with everybody else that wants to try it. It’s sharing it with everybody that all the other breweries that are here that you may not get to visit or see very often,” Collins said.

Most of the beers offered here can be found in the area, so make sure to check them out.