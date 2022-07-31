Bowfest Comes to a Draw

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– It was a successful weekend at Bowfest over at the Mont Du Lac Resort in Superior.

Known as the worlds largest 3D archery and live music festival. Thousands of pro and amateur archers came out to get some shots in, and test their abilities on the range.

“If you’re thinking about doing this, come up here and do it. Even if you come for one day and walk around, shoot a couple of things. Because once you come here, you’re going to want to come back,” David Polaka, an archer of 35 years, said.

This was the first Bowfest for David Polaka and Madelyn Regan. They say its a great way to get some practice in before hunting season.

“Absolutely recommend it. It’s worth the time and money. And the weather this weekend has been absolutely perfect so that helps. It’s actually been a little warm but I rather have it warm than cold. It has been fun,” David Polaka said.

I wasn’t just the participants that thought Bowfest was a hit.

“Everybody here has got a big piece of the accomplishment, and it’s just wonderful. I mean people are still here and it’s Sunday. I mean there’s still vendors up, there’s people shooting the courses, and that just shows that they jas a great time and no body packed up at five o’clock,” Mike Ohara, the facilities manager at Mont Du Lac, said

It may be the last official day of Bowfest, but staff and archers are already looking forward to next year.

“They’re always talking about how much fun they’ve had, and again were just excited to do it. And we appreciate everybody who came out to the event, and who worked the event,” said Ohara.