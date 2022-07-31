Historic Steam Locomotive Hits the Tracks After Three Years

DULUTH, Minn.– It was a historic day for passengers on North Shore Scenic Railroad.

For the first time in three years, the #332 Steam Locomotive hit the tracks once again.

After being shutdown due to COVID. It took a lot of time and money, but some say all the work it took was worth it in the end.

I’ll tell you, everybody around here right now. From the volunteers that restored it, to the volunteers that are running it today, to our office crew, to our station, myself. The ground is here, we’re up here. It’s fabulous,” Ken Buehler, the general manager at North Shore Scenic Railroad, said.

If you missed the locomotive on Sunday, you can still catch a ride this year. Dates and schedule will be announced shortly on DuluthTrains.com