Park Point Brings local Music to the Beach

DULUTH, Minn.– Sounds of live music filled the air for the Beach House Jam, at Park Point Beach House.

With help from the Duluth Parks and Recreations. Local buskers got to come out and showcase their talent to the community.

It’s something that gets people together, to share their love of music.

“I think it’s great to see everybody come out and enjoy the music. I mean, any opportunity to be outside and get to know local artists, get to see the are scene around Duluth, is great. Community around Duluth is really close knit,” Recreation Instructor, Emma Johnsen, said.

Todays Beach Jam featured Chris Allen. Who sang some of his favorite rock hits from his childhood.